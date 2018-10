Man wounded in Englewood drive-by shooting

A man was shot during a drive-by attack Monday evening in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

About 5:50 p.m., the 18-year-old was leaving a store in the 7300 block of South Racine when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, striking him in the left foot, according to Chicago police.

His condition was stabilized after he was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.