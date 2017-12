Man wounded in Englewood shooting

A man was shot Monday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 22-year-old got into a fight with someone at 10:48 p.m. at a gas station in the 200 block of West 63rd Street when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the man in the knee, according to Chicago Police.

The man later walked into Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.