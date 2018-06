Man wounded in Englewood shooting

A man was shot Tuesday in the 7000 block of South Ada. | Google Earth

A man was shot Tuesday evening in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The 30-year-old was parking his vehicle about 8:20 p.m. when someone pulled up in a silver Chrysler in the 7000 block of South Ada, got out and opened fire, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in the right arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.