Man wounded in Englewood shooting

A man was shot Sunday in Englewood on the South Side.

The man, 35, was taking out his trash about 10:10 a.m. in the back of his residence in the 5500 block of South Shields Avenue when people in an unknown vehicle began firing in his direction, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the buttocks and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.