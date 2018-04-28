Man wounded in Far South Side shooting

A man was shot about 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the 9800 block of South Halsted. | Google Earth

A man was shot in the back Saturday evening on the Far South Side.

The 38-year-old was wounded about 6:45 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Halsted, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. His condition wasn’t immediately known.