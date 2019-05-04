Man wounded in Gage Park shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

The shooting happened about 3:55 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Talman Avenue. The man, 19, was sitting in a car in an alley when another car pulled up next to him and someone inside started shooting, Chicago police said.

The man was shot twice in the right arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

