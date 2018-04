Man wounded in Gage Park shooting

A man was shot Sunday night in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 11:05 p.m., the 24-year-old was in the 5600 block of South Campbell Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The man was shot in the leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.