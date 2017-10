Man wounded in Garfield Ridge drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Sunday in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 1:45 a.m., the 26-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 700 block of South Archer when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, striking him in his left shoulder, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated.