Man wounded in Garfield Ridge shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The man, whose exact age was unknown, was shot about 3:50 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Parkside, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in his arm and took himself to MacNeal Hospital in west suburban Berwyn where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.