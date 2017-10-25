Man wounded in Gary shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning in northwest Indiana.

Officers responded about 5:30 a.m. to a call of a 36-year-old man shot at Northlake Hospitals in Gary, Indiana. The man, who lives in Gary, had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, according to Gary police.

The man was able to provide a general location of where the shooting happened, and officers later found a crime scene near the intersection of 39th Avenue and Van Buren Street, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Sergeant Gregory Wolf at (219) 881-1210. Anonymous tipsters can also call (866) Crime-GP.