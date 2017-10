Man wounded in Grand Boulevard drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday morning in the South Side Grand Boulevard neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was in the 4100 block of South Michigan at 10:41 a.m. when someone in a gray vehicle fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was struck in the left side of the face and body, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, but his condition was not immediately known, police said.