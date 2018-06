Man wounded in Greater Grand Crossing drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

The 20-year-old was standing about 7:05 p.m. in the 400 block of West 79th Street when a sedan pulled up and a rear passenger started shooting, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower left leg and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.