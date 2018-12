Man wounded in Gresham shooting

A man was shot Tuesday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 36-year-old was standing on a porch at 12:25 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Union when a light-colored SUV drove up and someone inside fired shots in his direction, according to Chicago police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle and was taken in good condition to St. Bernard Hospital, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.