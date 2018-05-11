Man wounded in Gresham shooting

A man was wounded Friday evening in a shooting in the 8100 block of South Laflin. | Google Earth

A man was wounded Friday evening in a Gresham neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

He was shot in the knee about 7:45 p.m. while walking on a sidewalk in the 8100 block of South Laflin, Chicago Police said.

His condition stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.