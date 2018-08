Man wounded in Gresham shooting

A man was shot Thursday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 23-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 10:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 77th Street when he suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder blade, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.