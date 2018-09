Man wounded in Gresham shooting

A 34-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood.

The man was walking out of an alley about 4:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 85th Street when he heard gunfire and realized he was struck, Chicago police said.

The man was shot at least once in the lower body and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.