Man wounded in Humboldt Park drive-by shooting

A man was shot during a drive-by attack Tuesday afternoon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 4:45 p.m., the 26-year-old was standing on a corner in the 3800 block of West Augusta when someone jumped out of a vehicle and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

The man was struck in the foot and taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating the shooting.