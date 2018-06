Man wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

A man was shot Wednesday evening in the 3900 block of West Augusta. | Google Earth

A man was shot Wednesday evening in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The 39-year-old was walking about 5:05 p.m. when he heard shots in the 3900 block of West Augusta and realized he was shot in the left shoulder and grazed in the neck, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in good condition.