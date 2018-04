Man wounded in Jeffery Manor shooting

A man was shot Saturday evening in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 24-year-old man was shot in the arm at 7:43 p.m. in the 9500 block of South Jeffery Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He was taken to a hospital where he is in good condition, police said.

No further information was immediately available as Area South detectives were investigating.