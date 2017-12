Man wounded in Lawndale drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 26-year-old was walking about 10:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Sawyer when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, striking him in the leg, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated the shooting.