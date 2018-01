Man wounded in Lawndale shooting

A man was shot Saturday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 29-year-old was shot in the right thigh at 6:28 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Polk, according to Chicago Police. The shooter was in a dark green vehicle with tinted windows.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in guarded condition, police said.