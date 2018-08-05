Man wounded in Lawndale shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The shooting happened about 12:20 a.m. in the 4100 block of West Cullerton Street, according to Chicago Police.

The 18-year-old was shot multiple times in his body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in guarded condition.

Police said witnesses at the scene were uncooperative and that the circumstances of the shooting remained unknown.

Area Central detectives were investigating.

A mass shooting happened minutes earlier in the same neighborhood several blocks away.