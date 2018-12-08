Man wounded in Lawndale shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday evening while he was driving in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 48-year-old was stopped at a red light about 5:25 p.m. in the 4500 block of West 5th Avenue when two males approached on foot, according to Chicago police.

One tried to open the driver’s side door, while the other stood at the passenger’s side and fired shots, police said.

The driver was shot in his chest and took himself to Loretto Hospital where his condition was stabilized, according to police.

Area North detectives were investigating. No one was in custody.