Man wounded in Lawndale shooting

A man was shot Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 32-year-old was getting into his parked vehicle at 6:52 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Harrison when another vehicle drove up next to him and someone inside started shooting, according to Chicago police.

The man was shot in the right arm and abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives continue to investigate.