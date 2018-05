Man wounded in Little Village drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

He was standing outside about 4:10 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Kostner when a light colored SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was struck in the arm and abdomen, police said. Paramedics took him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

His exact age wasn’t immediately known.