Man wounded in Little Village shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Friday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 1:53 a.m., the 25-year-old was walking in the 2400 block of South Trumbull when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking him twice in the side, according to Chicago Police.

The man, who is a documented gang member, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in “guarded” condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated the shooting.