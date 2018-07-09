Man wounded in Little Village drive-by shooting

A man was shot Monday evening in a drive-by shooting in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 22-year-old was standing on the sidewalk at 6:42 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Karlov when a dark SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the right knee and right thigh, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.

Police originally reported that the shooting happened in the 800 block of South Karlov.