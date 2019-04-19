Man wounded in Little Village shooting

A man was shot and wounded in a park Friday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The 23-year-old was sitting on a park bench in Shedd Park in the 2200 block of South Lawndale about 3:05 p.m. when a gunman pulled up in car, Chicago police said.

The person stepped out of the dark-colored car and shot the man in the leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Central Detectives investigate.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.