Man wounded in Marquette Park shooting

A man was shot Tuesday evening in the Marquette park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 23-year-old was shot in the back about 6:15 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Artesian, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated the shooting.