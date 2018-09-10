Man wounded in Marquette Park shooting dies

Police investigate a shooting about 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 in the 6300 block of South Francisco Avenue. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man wounded a little more than a week ago in a Marquette Park neighborhood shooting has died, according to authorities.

Someone in a black pickup truck pulled up to Christopher Rosales, 22, as he sat inside a vehicle about 10:50 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 6300 block of South Francisco and opened fire, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Rosales, who lived in the Wrightwood neighborhood, was struck in the neck and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. He was initially identified as a 20-year-old.

Rosales was pronounced dead shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Monday found he died of complications from the gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police said no one was in custody as of Monday afternoon and the case was still under investigation.