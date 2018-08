Man wounded in Morgan Park shooting

A man was shot Friday night in the 1300 block of West 110th Place in Morgan Park, Chicago. | Google Streetview

A man was wounded Friday night in shooting in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 28-year-old was standing outside about 10:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 110th Place when a champagne-colored hatchback pulled up and a gunman exited, according to Chicago police.

The person opened fire and struck the man in his leg, police said. He was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where his condition stabilized.