Man wounded in Morgan Park shooting

A man was shot in the leg Sunday evening in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 27-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots at 5:46 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 119th Street, according to Chicago Police.

The man took himself to Roseland Community Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No further information was available as Area South detectives were investigating.