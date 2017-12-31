Man wounded in Near West Side shooting

A man was shot early Sunday on the Near West Side.

At 1:18 a.m., the 23-year-old was shot in his right calf and left thigh in the 1600 block of West Congress Parkway, according to Chicago Police.

The man showed up at at Rush University Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said. He was being transferred to Stroger Hospital.

He was not cooperating with investigators, and details on the circumstances of the shooting were unknown, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated the shooting.