Man wounded in Near West Side shooting took train to hospital in Elgin

A man was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday on the Near West Side and took a train to northwest suburban Elgin for treatment, Chicago police said.

The 30-year-old was walking down the street about 12:30 a.m. in the 100 block of North Campbell Avenue when he suffered a graze wound to his upper right arm, police said.

He got onto a train and went to Sherman Hospital where he was treated. His condition was unknown.

Area Central detectives were investigating.