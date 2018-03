Man wounded in Portage Park drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Sunday in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 26-year-old was walking on a sidewalk about 3 a.m. in the 3500 block of North Menard when someone in a vehicle fired shots, striking him in the right foot, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up at Community First Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.