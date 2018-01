Man wounded in Portage Park shooting

A man was shot Tuesday night in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 24-year-old was standing in an alley at 9:44 p.m. in the 3700 block of North Cicero when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking him in the hand and abdomen, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.