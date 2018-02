Man wounded in Rogers Park drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Saturday in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The 28-year-old was standing in the vestibule of a building at 2:03 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace when someone in a black sedan fired shots, striking him in the left foot, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.