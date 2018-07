Man wounded in Roseland shooting

A man was shot Tuesday night in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 20-year-old was walking about 8 p.m. in the first block of West 110th Place when someone approached him, pulled out a gun and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and took himself to Roseland Hospital, police said. He was listed in good condition.

Area South detectives were investigating.