Man wounded in Rosemoor shooting

A man was shot Saturday night in Rosemoor on the Far South Side.

The man, 24, was standing on the sidewalk about 8:30 p.m. in the first block of East 102nd Place, when two men walked up to him and flashed handguns. He began running as the two men started shooting at him, Chicago police said.

He was able to run into a home, where he realized he had been shot. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition with a gunshot wound to the buttocks, police said.

Area South Detectives are investigating.

