Man shows up at Mount Sinai Hospital after being shot at Brighton Park apartment

A man took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital early Friday after being shot in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 12:30 a.m., the 23-year-old was inside an apartment in the 3100 block of West Pershing when someone he knows fired a handgun, striking him in the left foot, according to Chicago Police.

The man showed up at Mount Sinai, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated the shooting.