Man wounded in South Loop shooting

A man was shot early Sunday in the South Loop neighborhood on the South Side.

The 25-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle at 2:32 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Wentworh when someone got out of a black SUV and opened fire, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in the right side and right hip and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.