Man wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Saturday in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 31-year-old was walking about 3:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Colfax when he heard shots, felt pain and noticed a black vehicle driving away, according to Chicago Police.

The man, who is a documented gang member, was taken to South Shore Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated the shooting.