Man wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

At 4:21 a.m., the 29-year-old was on the porch of his home in the 7800 block of South Saginaw when someone in a passing dark-colored vehicle fired shots, striking him in the right thigh, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.