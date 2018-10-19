Man wounded in South Shore shooting

A man was hurt in a shooting Friday morning in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was standing outside with a group of friends at 9:38 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Cornell when they got into an argument with another group, according to Chicago police. During the argument, someone shot the man in the left ankle.

He showed up at South Shore Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The shooter was described as a 5-foot-9 black male with short hair, a beard and a medium complexion, according to police. He was wearing a white T-shirt, black jogging pants and black Timberland boots.

Area South detectives were investigating.