Man wounded in Washington Heights shooting

A man was shot Friday morning in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 18-year-old victim was walking at 9:18 a.m. in the 10600 block of South Sangamon when he heard shots and realized he’d been hit, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered gunshot wounds to his upper right arm and abdomen, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.