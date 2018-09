Man wounded in Washington Park domestic shooting

A man was shot Tuesday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 29-year-old was shot in the right leg about 9 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Calumet, according to Chicago police. The shooting may have been a “domestic incident.”

He was taken in serious condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

No one was in custody Tuesday as Area South detectives investigated.