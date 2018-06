Man wounded in Washington Park drive-by shooting

A man was shot Friday in the 5100 block of South Michigan. | Google Earth

A man was shot in an alley Friday evening in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 26-year-old was in an alley about 5:20 p.m. when someone opened fire from a passing car in the 5100 block of South Michigan, Chicago Police said.

His condition stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.