Man wounded in Washington Park drive-by shooting

An 18-year-old man was shot Monday evening in the 6100 block of South King Drive. | Chicago Police

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday evening in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 18-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 5:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of South King Drive when an SUV pulled up alongside him and its occupants opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered gunshot wounds to his right leg and lower back and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in an unknown condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.