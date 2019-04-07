Man wounded in West Englewood shooting

A man was injured Sunday in a shooting in West Englewood on the South Side.

The 45-year-old was in an alley about 9:48 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 68th Place when someone in a white four-door sedan opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the left arm, police said. He is in good condition.

Area South detectives are investigating.

A man was discovered dead with a gunshot wound to the head over an hour earlier in Englewood.

Read more crime, and track the city’s homicides.