Man wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 18-year-old was shot in his left thigh about 3:45 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Van Buren, according to Chicago Police. Details on the circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.